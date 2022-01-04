Town Board meetings going virtual during COVID-19 spike

Riverhead Town Board meetings will shift back to Zoom with limited in-person attendance due to the spike of COVID-19 cases.

The change starts with the work session on Jan. 6, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced last week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and the number of infected people in our area continues to surge,” she said. “We ask you to place remain vigilant and get vaccinated. We are not mandating.”

Ms. Aguiar said that scheduled meetings after Jan. 4 are only going to be virtual.

“We are going to go through Zoom, and Channel 22,” she said. “So starting on the Jan. 6 work session, we are going to go virtual.”

The town used the Zoom app at its meetings during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It also kept Zoom available for public hearings, but not for comments other than public hearings.

Attendees on Zoom can ask questions or make comments to the board, which can in turn respond.

Town Board meetings are also broadcast live on Channel 22 in Riverhead Town, as well as on the town website.