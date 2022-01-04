Coram man charged with DWI after stealing vehicle in Riverside

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Coram man was arrested in Calverton Monday night after police say he was driving drunk in a stolen vehicle.

Christopher Pappas, 41, is accused of stealing a running vehicle from the Shell gas station at the traffic circle in Riverside around 9 p.m., according to a Southampton Town police press release. He was stopped a short time later in the area of County Road 94 and the Long Island Expressway service road in Calverton.

Mr. Pappas, who police said had a prior DWI conviction, was arrested and taken to Southampton Town police headquarters, where he will be held to appear in Southampton Town Justice Court Tuesday.

He was charged with felony DWI, fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.