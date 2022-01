Riverhead resident Dwayne H. Early died Jan. 1, 2022, at his home. He was 80.

Mr. Early was born Feb. 6, 1941. His father was Herbert Kratz.

He earned a bachelor’s degree and was the owner of Scoshire Kennels in Aquebogue.

He is survived by his husband, David Borders; his children, Rosalino Castillo, Fabiola Castillo, Braulio Castillo, Rodrigo Castillo, Rosa Castillo and Amanda Castillo; and two grandchildren.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.