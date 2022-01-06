Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 6, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated November 21-27, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• 4850 Sound Avenue LLC to Steinmuller, Claudia, 475 West Ln (600-45-1-4.13), (V), $269,000

• Leahy, J, to Panjwani, Nikhil, 807 Union Ave (600-66-1-9.1), (R), $800,000

• Decandido, R & B, Trust to Baydala, Terence, 14 Leafy Way (600-86-3-20), (R), $949,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Bertolino, Joseph, 3101 Fox Hill Dr, #3101 (600-40.4-1-12), (R), $478,000

• Vistas Baiting Hollow to Larson, Lars, 4109 Fox Hill Dr, #4109 (600-40.4-1-26), (R), $425,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Hansen, G, to Bantle, Robert, 12 Purple Beech St (600-80.1-1-25), (R), $540,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• ANJO Ltd to HC Griffing LLC, 325 Griffing St (1000-102-1-33.4), (V), $850,000

• Faszczewski, E & L, to Burns, William, 895 Highland Rd (1000-102-8-2) (R), $1,261,800

• Rimor Development LLC to Gleason III, Martin, 25 Harvest Pointe Ln #115 (1000-102.1-2-59), (C), $870,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Wood, N, & Polak, H, by Executor to 404 Flanders Road LLC, 404 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-18) (R), $187,500

• Wood, N, & Polak, H, by Executor to 406 Flanders Road LLC, 406 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-19), (R), $300,000

• Wood, N, & Polak, H, by Executor to 408 Flanders Road LLC, 408 Flanders Rd (900-119-1-20), (C), $300,000

• Manglaviti, D & G, to Galdamez, Henry, 7 Fanning Rd (900-147-2-47), (R), $510,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Shivickas Jr, J & L, to Nicholson, Bryan, 165 Anglers Rd (1000-43-1-3), (V), $210,000

• Grillos, D, to Whelan, Nora, 55705 CR 48 (1000-44-1-14), (R), $850,000

• MacNamara, S, to Davis, Brett, 1115 Wiggins Ln (1000-48-1-15), (R), $740,000

• Heaney, M & J & V, & Crimi, B to Windle, Ann, 43 Washington Ave (1001-2-1-8), (R), $580,000

• 401 Main Street Realty to GP 401 Realty, 401 Main St (1001-4-7-10), (C), $1,820,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Ince Jr, J & A, to Sautner, Gregory, 8 High Meadow Ln (600-69-3-53.42), (R), $1,100,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Mehalakes, M & R, to Burriesci, Mario, 1475 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-145-1-2), (R), $715,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Yudelson, B, to Nestler, Eric, 325 N Sea Dr (1000-15-6-2), (R), $1,325,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Salamone, T & A, to Ridge, Lepoldine, 182 Sandpiper Dr (600-17-6-22), (R), $801,000

• McKay, C, III, by Executorr to Muralles, Bayron, 853 Middle Rd (600-82-1-6), (V), $650,000

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Leon, Reynaldo, 43 Forest Dr (600-85-1-10.5), (R), $609,000

• Duck Pond Homes LLC to Rosso Jr, Ronald, 21 Ruth Ct (600-85-1-10.39), (R), $583,324

• Yakaboski, G to Cobalt Holdings LLC, 29 Lewis St (600-105-2-37), (R), $70,000

• 904 Roanoke Avenue LLC to Cortes, Elfego, 904 Roanoke Ave (600-107-2-31), (R), $400,000

• Odell Jr, C & B, to Hernandez & Rea Coello, Franklin & Marianela, 8 Kings Dr (600-107-5-14), (R), $630,000

• Lul, A & L, to Ahmed, Shah, 1030 Harrison Ave (600-108-3-2.3), (R), $800,000

• Seylar, G, to Reisner, Tyler, 38 Sunrise Ave (600-110-1-4), (R), $549,000

• Wegener Family Trust to Mastic Five LLC, 308 Elton St (600-126-3-25), (R), $375,000

• 87 East Main St Realty to 87 East Main St LLC, 87 E. Main St (600-128-6-78.1), (C), $750,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Holmes, L, by Executors to AVAST LLC, 30 Dinah Rock Rd (700-1-1-23), (R), $790,000

• Wells, A & J, to Marks Trust, Andrew, 7 Lari Ln (700-8-3-5.13), (R), $3,750,000

• Pridwin Hotel Ltd to Cape Pridwin Owner LLC, 81 & 81A Shore Rd (700-13-1-20), (C), $804,000

• Dickerson Family Trust to Day, John, 13 Tarkettle Rd (700-23-1-25), (R), $1,800,000

• Gaffney, J & M, to Casale, Charles, 5 Osprey Ln (700-23-2-68.1), (R), $1,250,000

• Romano Realty Holding to Bucci Family Revoc Trust, 104 S Ferry Rd (700-23-2-95.7), (V), $550,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Higgins, S, to Dean, James, 1070 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-94-1-1.2), (R), $779,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Verveniotis, E, by Administrator to Randall, Kim, 4650 Hortons Ln (1000-54-3-21.2), (R), $925,000

• Macomber, R & J, to Macomber, Christopher, 275 Apple Ct (1000-70-1-6.4), (R), $650,000

• Belleza, D & J, to Schmutz, Paul, 1145 Nakomis Rd (1000-78-3-28), (R), $645,000

• Olsen, J & J, to 150 Deer Run LLC, 150 Deer Run (1000-79-4-17.19), (V), $535,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Stadnicki, S, Trust to Cousins Cabana LLC, 128 Creek Rd (600-29-1-24), (R), $510,000

• Kelly, M, to Watts, Nicholas, 78 Soundbreeze Trail (600-36-5-8), (R), $500,000

• Buckley, F, Trust to Kelleher, Peter, 80 Leonard St (600-55-2-20), (R), $415,000

• Martz, Fleischman & Mur to Heltom LLC, 1281 Wading River Manor Rd (600-115-1-5), (R), $900,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)