Christopher A. Caccese of Laurel died suddenly on Jan. 2, 2022. He was 42.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue, with Msgr. Dan Picciano officiating.