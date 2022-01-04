Police seek public’s help to locate 13-year-old girl who left home

Angelica Ortiz-Cano.

A 13-year-old girl reportedly left her Riverhead home at 10 p.m. last night and has not been seen since.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate Angelica Ortiz-Cano, who has been known to frequent the Flanders area. She was previously reported missing in August and September.

Police said no foul play is suspected.

Angelica is Hispanic, about 5-feet, 100 pounds with a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes and brown straight hair. No clothing description was provided by the family.

She left her Lewis Street home with an unknown destination.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.