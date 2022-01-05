Police: Resident assaulted during home burglary in Aquebogue

Riverhead Town police are investigating a home burglary that occurred Tuesday evening in Aquebogue.

Police were notified by a Hobson Drive resident at 7:40 p.m. that a burglary had just occurred and that the victim had been assaulted. The suspect allegedly stole money from the victim’s bedroom in what police believe to be an isolated incident and not random.

The victim claimed to not know the suspect. The victim was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center for minor injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a gray pickup and headed east on Hubbard Avenue, police said.

Riverhead detectives responded to investigate and police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.