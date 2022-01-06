Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash, Snow in forecast for Friday

Investigators at the scene more than two hours after the crash. (Credit: Steve Wick)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 6:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

2021 Person of the Year: Anthony Harris

Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash

First widespread snowfall of the season expected to hit region overnight into Friday

Police: Resident assaulted during home burglary in Aquebogue

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

2021 Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup

NORTHFORKER

Check out winter pub grub from Cooperage Inn and other North Fork spots

Weekend Podcast: Spending a Saturday on the North Fork in January

WEATHER

The National Weather Service is forecasting a snowfall total of between 3 to 5 inches for the East End Friday, the first significant snowfall of the season.

The snow could begin to fall as early as 9 p.m. Thursday or more likely around midnight and is expected to continue through Friday morning, intensifying at daybreak.