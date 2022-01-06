Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash, Snow in forecast for Friday
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 6:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
2021 Person of the Year: Anthony Harris
Calverton man arrested for DWI following Mattituck crash
First widespread snowfall of the season expected to hit region overnight into Friday
Police: Resident assaulted during home burglary in Aquebogue
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
2021 Person of the Year: Gabby Stroup
NORTHFORKER
Check out winter pub grub from Cooperage Inn and other North Fork spots
Weekend Podcast: Spending a Saturday on the North Fork in January
WEATHER
The National Weather Service is forecasting a snowfall total of between 3 to 5 inches for the East End Friday, the first significant snowfall of the season.
The snow could begin to fall as early as 9 p.m. Thursday or more likely around midnight and is expected to continue through Friday morning, intensifying at daybreak.