Riverhead, SWR school districts to close Friday as snowstorm expected to hit area

With a winter storm expected to bring five to seven inches of snow across the North Fork on Friday, local school districts are preparing for possible delays or closures.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from midnight until noon Friday with heavy snow expected.

Here’s the latest information on local schools for Friday, Jan. 7.

• The Riverhead Central School District will be closed Friday.

• The Shoreham-Wading River School District will be closed Friday, including the UPK program at St. Anselm’s and the morning childcare.

• St. David’s School in Riverhead will have a 90-minute delay.

• St. John Paul II Regional School in Riverhead will switch to remote learning.

• Little Flower School in Wading River will have a two-hour delayed opening.

