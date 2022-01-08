Blotters: Sag Harbor man facing weapons charge after gun found during traffic stop

A Sag Harbor man was arrested on a weapons charge following a traffic stop on Meeting House Creek in Aquebogue on New Year’s Eve, according to Riverhead police.

At 2:31 a.m., an officer “conducted a lawful vehicle and traffic stop” on Peconic Bay Boulevard just east of Meeting House Creek Road in Aquebogue.

During the vehicle stop, it was determined that the 30-year-old driver, Benjamin Lehmann, had an active order of protection against him, which stipulated that he was not allowed to possess firearms. Mr. Lehmann was in possession of an unloaded 12-gauge double barreled shotgun in violation of the court order, according to police.

Mr. Lehmann was placed under arrest and charged with first-degree criminal contempt, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and various vehicle and traffic infractions.

• A resident of a Riverhead group home was arrested Dec. 29 for assaulting another resident, Riverhead Town Police said.

Nicholas Lobianco, 35, a resident of Community Housing Innovations on Roanoke Avenue was arrested after police said they found a 39-year-old man who also lives at the address suffering from a laceration and puncture wounds, according to a press release.

Police had already been on scene since shortly before 10 p.m. for a separate incident that led to a man suffering a minor head injury when the second altercation occurred. There were no arrests in the earlier incident.

The victims in both incidents were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps for treatment of their injuries.

Mr. Lobianco was charged with one count of second-degree assault, a Class D Felony, and held for arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500, police said.

• Riverhead Police received a 911 call Tuesday from a resident of Hobson Drive in Aquebogue who said a burglary had just occurred. The call came in at about 7:40 p.m., according to police.

The victim told police that his residence was just burglarized by an unknown person, who physically assaulted him, then removed money from his bedroom. The suspect then fled the scene in a gray pickup, heading each on Hubbard Avenue, police said. The victim sustained minor injuries and was treated at Peconic Bay Medical Center, police said.

The Riverhead Detective Division responded and investigated the case, and police said it’s believed that this burglary was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone that may have information is requested to contact the Riverhead Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

• A woman reported a debit card and cash stolen from a vehicle in Flanders to Southampton Town police on Dec. 22.

The caller told police she’d left her wallet, which was not taken, in an unlocked vehicle a few days earlier. She noticed the card was missing after she received several fraud alerts on her cell phone indicating unauthorized purchases, totaling a little more than a thousand dollars.

According to an incident report, police notified a detective via email and completed a larceny affidavit.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.