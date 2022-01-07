See photos from first snowstorm of 2022

Snow covers the boardwalk along the Peconic Riverfront. (Credit: Tara Smith)

The first snowstorm of 2022 brought some scenic imagery and minimal problems on local roadways as highway department crews spent the night and early morning clearing snow.

No power outages were reported, according to PSEG Long Island. Roads in Riverhead Town were reported as all clear and passable by mid-morning.

A winter storm warning was set to expire at noon and snow in the region had tapered off well before then. The National Weather Service reported 6.3 inches of snow were recorded in Riverhead at 10:45 a.m. Manorville also saw 6.2 inches.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to a low of 16 degrees tonight. Gusts of up to 34 mph are expected throughout the rest of Friday. The forecast for Saturday calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 35 degrees.

See photos below:

Photos by Tara Smith