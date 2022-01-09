Sherrie Netusil-Barta of Jamesport died Jan. 6, 2022, at the East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 63.

Born in Freeport on May 24, 1958, she was the daughter of I. John and Josephine (Maida) Castellano. Sherrie graduated in 1976 from Rocky Point High School, later completing an associate degree in fine art at Suffolk County Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree from Hofstra University.

She married Robert Barta on Sept. 23, 1990, at Beach United Methodist Church in Westhampton Beach.

She worked and exhibited independently as a ceramicist, photographer, jeweler and silversmith in addition to her work as an art instructor both at Dowling College and for the Islip Arts Council, as well as seasonal work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Westhampton Beach.

On Dec. 31, 1996, Sherrie was diagnosed with a malignant 5-node brain tumor and soon began participating and speaking at cancer fundraising events. In 2002, she volunteered at the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall in Riverhead documenting, restoring, preserving and reviving all of the stenciled detail paint work in the historic opera house. During that time Mrs. Barta salvaged and preserved fragments removed during the building’s renovation, using them to create art works which are now part of the music hall’s permanent collection. She served as a board member at the Vail-Leavitt from 2004 until her death.

Her hobbies included gardening, cooking and enjoying music (especially the Beatles, the Louis Armstrong/Ella Fitzgerald duets and most classic jazz).

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Samantha (Josh) Allen and Daniel (Danielle) Netusil, and her sisters, Joanne (Vincent) Sparacino and Carol (Peter) King. She is also survived by her two beloved grandchildren, Natalie and Nicholas, and many nieces and nephews.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family. A gathering and celebration in Sherrie’s memory will be held at the Vail-Leavitt Music Hall at a future date to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978‑7048.

This is a paid notice.