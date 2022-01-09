Riverhead resident Angelo Stefano Garcia Cerna died Jan. 4, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 24.

Mr. Cerno was born Dec. 29, 1997, in Guatemala, to Marvin and Betzy (Cerna) Garcia. He earned an associate degree and worked as an electrician.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Marvin and Charlie.

The family received visitors Jan. 7 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service was held Jan. 8 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.