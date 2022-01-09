Riverhead resident Mary Victoria Farruggia died Jan. 4, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 76.

Born Sept. 15, 1945, in Manhattan, she was the daughter of James and Mary (Valog) Barravechia.

Ms. Farruggia held a master’s degree. She was an educator for the Southampton school district and worked in the Southampton Town Clerk’s office.

She was a member of the Flanders Historical Society, East End Livestock and Horseman’s Association, Friends of the Big Duck, Water’s Edge Community and Southampton Town Republicans. Family said she was a “great community volunteer.”

Predeceased by her husband, James, in 1997, she is survived by her sister-in-law Elise Cooper and two nieces, Katherine and Christina Barravechia.

The family received visitors Jan. 9 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at Calverton National Cemetery.