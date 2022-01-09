Lifelong Riverhead resident Elliott J. Bulak died Jan. 6, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton. He was 94.

Mr. Bulak was born Sept. 5, 1927, in Aquebogue, to Joseph and Helen (Borkoski) Bulak.

He served in the U.S. Army and was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. He worked as a roofer with Roofers, Local 154 in Hauppauge. Family said he enjoyed gardening, the beach, traveling to the Catskill Mountains, spotting eagles, fishing and his grandchildren. A sports lover, he was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan.

Predeceased by his wife, Theresa (nee Pendzick), in 2008, he is survived by his children, Linda Danowski, Thomas, Ronald, David and Karen Sutherland; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Jan. 10, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment, with U.S. military honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.