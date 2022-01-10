Riverhead resident Emma Waskewicz died Jan. 8, 2022, at Oasis Rehabilitation and Nursing in Center Moriches. She was 101.

Born May 14, 1920, in Peconic, she was the daughter of Stanley and Barbara (Yatiello) Krupski. She attended Southold High School.

She worked as an assembler at Hazeltine Corporation and was a member of the Riverhead Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary.

She loved gardening.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, in 2000, she is survived by her sister, Louise Waskewicz of Riverhead, and nieces and nephews: Walter Waskewicz, Sandy Reed, Kathleen Waskewicz-Casio, Debbie Waskewicz-Smith, Peter Waskewicz, Mary Waskewicz-Rosko and Robert Lusik.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

