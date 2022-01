Jamesport resident Carol Anne Loper died Jan. 9, 2022, at age 83.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Wreaths Across America or Calverton National Cemetery.