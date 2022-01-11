Walter E. Evans

Walter E. Evans of Cutchogue died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 89 years old.

Walter was born on May 18, 1932, in Cutchogue to Edna (Mayo) and William F. Evans. He attended Cutchogue School. After school, Walter joined the U.S. Army and served for two years, from 1952 to 1954, during the Korean War, attaining the rank of private second class. He was awarded the Korean Service Medal with two bronze stars, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Medal.

Prior to moving back to Cutchogue in 2019, he lived in Jersey City, N.J., for years. He worked as an orderly for Willowbrook State Hospital for 20-plus years. He was also a member of the Civil Service Employees Association.

He was predeceased by his son, Walter Evans, and siblings, Richard Evans, John Evans, Archie Evans, James Evans, Rosa Waller, Myra Evans, Susanne Milteer and Gloria Jefferson. He is survived by several nieces, nephews and friends; great-niece Sylvia Smith; great-nephew Steve Smith; and sister-in-law Kathleen Evans.

Viewing services were held Jan. 4 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where prayer services were also held. Graveside services, with U.S. Army honors, followed at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.