Alberta V. Jaeger of Cutchogue died on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. She was 81 years old.

Alberta was born on Sept. 25, 1940, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Veronica (Mueller) and Albert V. Prokop. She graduated from Immaculata High School.

On Nov. 4, 1961, at Sacred Heart Church in Glendale, N.Y., she married the love of her life, Francis J. Jaeger Jr., and together they had three children.

Alberta was a summer resident of Cutchogue from 1975 to 1984. In 1984 she made Cutchogue her permanent residence. She was a stay-at-home mom and loved her family dearly.

Predeceased by her husband, Frank, she is survived by her children, Vicki McBride of Cutchogue, Frank Jaeger of Manorville, N.Y., and Jeannine McKillop of Cutchogue; grandchildren Patrick McBride, Sean McBride, Danielle Audi, Ryan Jaeger, Logan Jaeger, Alexa Jaeger, Meghan McKillop and Emily McKillop; and great-grandchildren Jayce Audi and Madison Audi.

The family received visitors Jan. 10 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Jan. 11 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, with Msgr. Joseph Staudt officiating. Interment followed at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care.

This is a paid notice.