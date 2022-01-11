Riverhead News-Review 2021 People of the Year

A tradition dating back more than three decades continued this year with the Riverhead News-Review’s annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.

Here is a complete list of the winners for 2021:

Person of the Year: Anthony Harris

Public Servant of the Year: Dawn Thomas

Educator of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti

Businessperson of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier

Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy

Sportsperson of the Year: The Riverhead athlete

northforker Person of the Year: Stacey Soloviev