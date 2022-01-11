Riverhead News-Review 2021 People of the Year
A tradition dating back more than three decades continued this year with the Riverhead News-Review’s annual People of the Year awards to honor those who have made a difference in our community.
Here is a complete list of the winners for 2021:
Person of the Year: Anthony Harris
Public Servant of the Year: Dawn Thomas
Educator of the Year: Dena Tishim and Laura Nitti
Businessperson of the Year: John and Otto Wittmeier
Community Leader of the Year: Kelly McClinchy
Sportsperson of the Year: The Riverhead athlete
northforker Person of the Year: Stacey Soloviev