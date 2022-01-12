Student absences followed holiday break, COVID-19 contact tracing may end

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 12:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As schools reopened following holiday break, absences due to COVID-19 followed

Governor: County health departments may end contact tracing programs

Riverhead News-Review 2021 People of the Year

NORTHFORKER

Eight things getting the northforker team excited for 2022

WEATHER

It will be sunny and breezy today with a high temperature of 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.