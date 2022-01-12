Cops: Hampton Bays man stole vehicle, construction items in Flanders

A Hampton Bays man was arrested Tuesday following reports of a stolen vehicle and other items in Flanders, Southampton Town police said.

Police responded to reports of the thefts shortly after 3 p.m. and located the vehicle less than two hours later.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Walter Juarez Nunez, 26, was allegedly located on Montauk Highway in Southampton along with construction tools stolen from other vehicles in the Flanders area.

He was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, as well as misdemeanor criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and released for a later court date, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the thefts to call the detective division at 631-702-2230.