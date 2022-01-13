Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 13, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated November 28-December 4, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Sound Lane Dressage to Westwind Farm and Stable, 164 Vineyard Way (600-20-4-1.5), (R), $1,925,000

• Marino, P & C, to Bester, Colin, 28 Pine Ave (600-113-2-93), (R), $1,750,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Nguyen, T, to Savinetti, Louis, 1006 Bluffs Dr N (600-11.2-1-32), (R), $470,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Johannemann, T & J, to Varshabi, Hassan, 235 Oak Dr (600-38-2-4), (R), $738,750

• Romeo, M & C, to Casserly, Robert, 38 Nicholas Way (600-100-2-2.5), (R), $735,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Parkside Heights Co. to Sasso, Bruce, 1860 Shipyard Ln (1000-38-7-9.3), (V), $400,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• McAllister, M & E, to Smith, Alistair, 573 B Halcyon Ave (1000-9-6-8.3), (R), $1,230,000

• McAllister, M & E, to Foyle, Jennifer, Ocean View Ave (1000-9-6-8.4), (R), $1,230,000

• Torrance & Turrentine to Parsons, J Geddes, Sterling St (1000-10-9-20), (V), $21,500

GREENPORT (11944)

• Considine, E, by Administrator to Fuhrmann, Christopher, 131 Sixth St, Unit C (1000-49-1-25.4), (C), $1,350,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Smith, M, to Krasnov, Andrey, 555 Sound Shore Rd (600-7-3-42), (R), $1,450,000

• Abbott Jr, J, to O’Donnell, John, 1396 & 1400 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-70-2-42.1), (R), $903,900

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Dalton, J, & Cremers, M, to Aldrich, Edward, 590 Soundview Ave (1000-100-1-28), (R), $860,000

• Badenhop Sr, R, to Luri Investors Inc, 1100 South Dr (1000-106-12-4), (R), $999,000

• Kelly, M & M, to Urbank, John, 1255 Donna Dr (1000-115-16-12), (R), $684,000

• Sullivan, C, to North Fork Project 2, 10020 Sound Ave (1000-122-2-8.1), (R), $1,750,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Mini Cedars LLC to Mullins, John, 905 Stephensons Rd (1000-17-1-2.2), (V), $1,025,000

• Mannix, D & M, to August 2015 ARAD Trust, 1425 Orchard St (1000-25-2-22.1), (R), $2,060,000

• Tannenbaum, A, to Gresham, David, 435 Narrow River Rd (1000-26-3-10), (R), $700,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Switzer, H, Trust to Nut Hill LLC, 3180 Mill Rd (1000-67-5-1), (R), $3,850,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Soto, R & K Trusts to Pritykin, Edward, 43 Linda Ln E (600-15-3-21), (R), $650,000

• Freedman, T & H, to Sinacori, Steven, 75 Windflower Ln (600-43-5-17), (R), $751,000

• Heinlein, G & Manning, K, to Puglisi, Charles, 15 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.78), (R), $545,000

• Levasseur Property Ent. to Menendez, Jorge, 431 Kratoville Ave (600-124-2-18.2), (R), $450,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Harkins, K & D, to Lomangino, Lynda, 6 Behringer Ln (700-14-1-58.2), (V), $400,000

• Blumfield, H, to Carey, Michael, 1 Brander Pkwy (700-17-1-29.2), (R), $1,812,500

• Lavarello, S, Trust to Adamo, James, 5 Heritage Dr (700-19-2-113.14), (R), $1,200,000

• Matz, D, to 10 Tarkettle Rd S.I. LLC, 10 Tarkettle Rd (700-23-1-5), (R), $2,750,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Olivanne LLC to Community Action Southold, Main Rd (1000-61-4-19.1), (CS), $2,800,000

• 1035 Oaklawn Avenue to Trifecta BBG LLC, 1035 Oaklawn Ave (1000-63-7-3), (R), $650,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Stelmaschuk by Referee to 87 Sandy Court LLC, 2639 N Wading River Rd (600-36-4-2), (R), $305,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)