Daily Update: Donation drop boxes face scrutiny, Sentimental items destroyed in storage unit fire

By Riverhead News-Review

The donation bins have been moved to the back of the property, but that hasn’t satisfied the town’s request. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 13:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Town targets Salvation Army’s drop-off bins, saying they’re ‘illegal’ and need to be removed

‘Disheartening’ experience for Riverhead family after storage fire destroys decades of belongings

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 13, 2021

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Permission denied for outdoor movies at Sound View in Greenport

New faces, ideas at Town Hall as newly elected take office

NORTHFORKER

Recipe: Warm up with this cavatelli bolognese from Chef Stephan Bogardus

Podcast: Our favorite places to eat on the North Fork this time of year

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for rain after 10 p.m. with snow mixing in overnight and the low will be around 35.

