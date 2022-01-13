Daily Update: Donation drop boxes face scrutiny, Sentimental items destroyed in storage unit fire
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 13:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town targets Salvation Army’s drop-off bins, saying they’re ‘illegal’ and need to be removed
‘Disheartening’ experience for Riverhead family after storage fire destroys decades of belongings
Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 13, 2021
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Permission denied for outdoor movies at Sound View in Greenport
New faces, ideas at Town Hall as newly elected take office
NORTHFORKER
Recipe: Warm up with this cavatelli bolognese from Chef Stephan Bogardus
Podcast: Our favorite places to eat on the North Fork this time of year
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 43 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for rain after 10 p.m. with snow mixing in overnight and the low will be around 35.