Former Wading River resident Gary E. Schmidt of Homosassa, Fla., died Jan. 5, 2022, in Crystal River, Fla. He was 59.

Born Sept. 5, 1962, in Riverhead, he was the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Szczepanik) Schmidt. He attended Riverhead High School.

Mr. Schmidt was an electrician and owner of Circuits Inc. Family said he enjoyed golfing and skiing.

Predeceased by his father in 1978, he is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Klein; his brothers, David and Kenneth II; his daughter, Gabrielle; and his son, Paul.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Jan. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Sts. Peter and Paul R. C. Church in Manorville.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.