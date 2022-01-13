Nancy Yakobiszyn

Nancy Yakobiszyn’s wild ride ended on Dec. 29, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Originally from Rome, N.Y., she lived most of her life in Riverhead, N.Y., and St. Augustine, Fla.

Nancy was a devoted daughter, dedicated elementary school teacher, a peerless host and a captivating entertainer. She loved her husband, Frank Auletti, enough to marry him twice; ultimately, only Frank’s death separated them. Nancy made friends quickly and kept them for life. She was equally proud of her passion for music, love of the theater, and rejection of boundaries that did not suit her sensibilities.

In addition to her husband, Frank, Nancy was preceded in death by her sister Sonia Mackey. She leaves behind her sister Linda Mealie; Frank’s family; many nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Private remembrances will be held at later dates.

Donations in Nancy’s name may be made to the animal welfare organization of your choice.

Her family invites you to enjoy a slice of white cake and raise a glass of champagne in memory of the Divine Ms. Y … Cheers!

Arrangements were handled by Cremation Options Inc. in Knoxville.

