Cops: Northampton man charged with rape in 2017 case

A 39-year-old Northampton man has been charged with first-degree rape for allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a child less than 17 years old, according to Southampton Town police.

The investigation stems from a 2017 case, police said.

Jose Hernandez turned himself into Southampton Town police on Thursday. He is being held on $10,000 bail following his arraignment in Southampton Town Justice Court.

He is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

First-degree rape is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.