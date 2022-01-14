Man struck by hit-and-run driver in Flanders dies from injuries

The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Old Quogue Road in Flanders. (Google Maps)

A 33-year-old homeless man died after being struck by a vehicle on Flanders Road Thursday evening, Southampton Town Police said in a press release.

David Humberto-Amaya was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital after being struck near the Old Quogue Road intersection around 6:30 p.m., police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Southampton Town are looking for anyone who has information about the crash to call 631-702-2230.

It was the second crash of the day on Flanders Road after a two-car collision shut down a portion of the road for more than four hours in the afternoon. A 4-year-old was in critical condition following that crash.