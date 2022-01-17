Photos: Storm brings moderate flooding to Riverhead Town

Flooding in downtown Riverhead.

Rain began to push out of the area by mid-morning Monday as a storm that brought moderate flooding to the area moved north.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect until 2 p.m.

The downtown Riverhead parking lot experienced moderate flooding and was blocked to traffic as high tide approached around 10 a.m.

Some moderate flooding was also seen along the shores and on some roadways like Peconic Bay Boulevard in Aquebogue.

The National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 43 mph in Baiting Hollow early Monday. Higher gusts were recorded farther east, up to 69 mph in Orient. No power outages were reported by PSEG Long Island as of 10:30 a.m.

Wind of 20-22 mph is expected to remain for the rest of the day. The NWS is expecting sunny skies for Tuesday with a high of 32.

Flooding along Peconic Bay Boulevard.

The entrance to the downtown parking lot blocked off Monday morning.

Flooding in downtown Riverhead.

The entrance to Heidi Behr Way blocked off.

Flooding in South Jamesport.

Flooding in South Jamesport.

A view of Peconic Bay in South Jamesport.

Photos by Tara Smith