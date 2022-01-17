Nancy J. Sweeney of Laurel died at home on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. She was 65 years old.

Nancy was born April 22, 1956, in Riverhead to Peggy (Horton) and Francis J. Majeski. She grew up in New Suffolk and spent her whole life on the North Fork. In 1978, she married the love of her life, Michael J. Sweeney, and together they had one son.

She was a member of the bowling club and worked as a loan officer for North Fork Bank for 30 years.

Predeceased by her parents and her sister Cathy Majeski, Nancy is survived by her husband, Michael; son Michael Sweeney (Chelsea) of Calverton; grandchildren Gauge Sweeney and Camber Sweeney; and sister Joan Majeski.

The family received visitors Jan. 8 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League.

This is a paid notice.