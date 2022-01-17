Longtime Flanders resident David M. Antonick died Jan. 13, 2022, at his home. He was 71.

Mr. Antonick was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Hackensack, N.J., to Martin and Ione Antonick. He served with the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Division from 1971 to 1973. He was a self-employed plumber.

Predeceased by his wife, Nereda, in 2020, he is survived by his father; his sons, Rolando Ramos, Jason Serano and Angel Fernandez; his sisters, Kim Antonick, Karen Mott, Kathryn, and Kandace Gattuso; his brother, Mark; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 4:30. Interment will take place Thursday, Jan. 20, at Calverton National Cemetery.