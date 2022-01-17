4-year-old girl dies following Thursday’s crash in Flanders

New York State police on scene of the crash Thursday on Flanders Road. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A 4-year-old Riverhead girl died from injuries sustained in a crash last week in Flanders, New York State police announced Monday.

Gracelyn Perkowski died Sunday, three days after the crash on Flanders Road that led to the arrest of her mother for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

After the crash, St. David’s School in Riverhead where Gracelyn attended organized a fundraiser called “Gelato for Gracelyn” that is scheduled Tuesday and Thursday at the school located on Roanoke Avenue. Sweets will be sold starting at 8 a.m. and ice cream will be sold between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

North Fork Brewing Co. in Riverhead also announced a fundraising effort that will be held Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The brewery said the “Give Back for Gracelyn Fundraiser” will include $1 donated for every beverage sold along with raffles that will be available.

“We are so devastated to hear about Gracelyn, as she attends St. David’s School with North Fork Brewing Co. owners’ children,” the fundraiser notice says. “We can’t imagine the pain that her family is going through and we hope that the North Fork community can come together and help to alleviate any medical bills and financial burden on the family for Gracelyn.”

Gracelyn had been taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center and then Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition following the crash. Capt. Christopher Casale of the New York State Police said on Friday that she was “fighting for her life.”

Gracelyn received immediate aid at the scene when an animal control officer from Southampton Town came upon the crash shortly after it happened. A former volunteer EMS, Colleen Kidd performed CPR on the child until further assistance arrived from first responders.

Police have charged Amy Wesolowski, 34, with a felony count of aggravated DWI on top of additional charges. She pleaded not guilty at an arraignment Friday to the misdemeanor charges and issued a general denial to the felony charge, which will go before a grand jury.

Capt. Casale said Ms. Wesolowski was driving out her driveway on Flanders Road and drove straight into oncoming traffic. Police are still investigating whether Gracelyn was properly secured in a booster seat that was in the vehicle.