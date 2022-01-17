Waddie M. Bolling Jr.

Waddie M. Bolling Jr. was born on May 29, 1941, to Waddie Bolling Sr. and Christine Maston. He was called home on Jan. 6, 2022. He was 80 years old.

Waddie attended Southold schools. He was baptized at an early age at Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck, N.Y. Waddie was married to Gloria Hallas.

Waddie worked as a truck driver for all his life. He worked at Briarcliff in Peconic, N.Y.; B.B.S. Lumber in Speonk, N.Y.; Coastal Pipeline in Calverton and Glamour, where he last worked and retired.

Waddie enjoyed his music and drums. He played in his band, The Moroccos, and also with The Skyscraper Band back in the 1970s. Waddie also enjoyed his motorcycles, softball and his dogs.

Waddie was predeceased by his wife and his son, Kenneth Gholson. While he will be sorely missed, memories of him will always be cherished by his daughters, Lora Langhorne (Dewey), Robyn Bolling and Mattie Johnson (Peter); his sister, Cheryl Randolph; his brothers, Harold Bolling (Mary Ann) and Robert Bolling; two grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and a one-of-a-kind caregiver, Kim Parker — his angel. We thank you so much, Mrs. Parker and Harold, for being such a huge help to our beloved Waddie.

The family received visitors Jan. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck where funeral services were also held.

