Michael D. ‘Mickey’ Dunn

Michael D. Dunn, fondly known as Mickey, passed away suddenly at the age of 70 at his home in Southold on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Born at St. Albans Naval Hospital in Queens, Mickey was the third of four children and the only son of Thomas and Philomena (Schiavoni) Dunn. Being a Navy family, they lived in several places, including Norfolk, Va., Panama Canal Zone, Middletown, R.I., and San Diego, Calif., before settling in Greenport, where Philomena was raised.

Mickey graduated from Greenport High School in 1970 and went on to work at the Oyster Farms in East Marion. He then worked for Larry Tuthill dock building and Wm. J. Mills Co. He then went into the public sector, working for the IRS for several years and then at Plum Island Animal Disease Center. He could also be found as a guest bartender at various watering holes in Greenport.

According to stories told to his grandsons, he was also an Olympic swimmer, a Yankees outfielder and the fastest man alive (until Usain Bolt came along). Mickey was known for his tall tales, jokes and pranks.

One of Mickey’s greatest passions was playing and coaching softball. In the mid ’70s he could be found coaching the women’s league at the Polo Grounds in Greenport, where his teams were often undefeated. The softball field was also where he met his future wife, Marilyn Hagerman of Southold. They tied the knot on June 20, 1981, and later welcomed three children.

Mickey got to continue his love for the game through his children, being their biggest fan and mentor as they each developed their own love for sports. He even coached again in the early 2000s for his daughter Kelly’s softball team, which was undefeated.

He and Marilyn made their home in Southold. In 1988 they purchased the Southold 7-Eleven and proudly served patrons for nearly a decade. After leaving the business and until his retirement, Mickey worked as a pressman and deliveryman for Academy Printing in Southold, owned by his brother- and sister-in-law, Mike and Rita Hagerman. You could find him with a smile on his face and a friendly greeting (“Hello, daahling”) delivering paper goods and newspapers to local businesses.

Aside from work and family, to whom he was fiercely devoted, Mickey loved spending time outdoors. He enjoyed playing golf with his buddies in the ’80s and ’90s. Along with friends and family, he spent many weekends through the years at South Harbor Park in Southold, barbecuing and making memories. He could also be found with his good friend Collin at “Lush Gardens,” riding ATVs, trading barbs and friendly insults, and telling stories to his kids and grandkids around the bonfire. Mickey’s favorite vacation destination was Charleston, S.C., discovering the area after his daughter Amanda moved there and started her family. He continued to visit even after the family moved back to Southold.

Mickey is survived by Marilyn, his wife of 40 years; daughter Amanda Czartosieski (Chris) of Southold; son Matthew Dunn (Molly) of the United States Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia; and Kelly Dimon (Kris) of Southold. “Grandpa Mick” is survived by four grandsons, Evan Czartosieski (13), Ian Czartosieski (8), Henry Dimon (4) and Charles Dimon (1). Also surviving are his sisters, Beverly Tricomi of Goldens Bridge, N.Y., Sheila Klos Dunn of Mattituck, and Pamela Dunn of Asheville, N.C., as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of one’s choice or to Southold Fire Department Rescue Squad in Mickey’s honor.

