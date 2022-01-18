BettyWhiteChallenge raises money for local shelters, SWR wrestlers surpass century mark

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 17

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

#BettyWhiteChallenge rakes in thousands for local shelters

Wrestling: Two SWR wrestlers surpass century mark

4-year-old girl dies following Thursday’s crash in Flanders

Police searching for gray Jeep Cherokee in fatal hit and run

Photos: Storm brings moderate flooding to Riverhead Town

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Historic Preservation Commission approves repairs for affordable housing

Greenport Schools ‘will never be the same,’ following passing of beloved teacher

Moderate flooding reported across the North Fork as high tide passes

NORTHFORKER

North Fork fitness pros on how to get — and stay — fit in winter

Shelter Island Dream Home: Ram Island mid-century modern with endless views of Gardiner’s Bay

WEATHER

It will be cold and windy today with sunny skies and a high temperature near 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph and clouds will increase this evening with a low tonight of 17.