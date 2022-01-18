Francis A. Kahn Jr.

Francis A. Kahn Jr., a Southold resident, died on Jan. 14, 2022.

Frank, as he was known, was born in Jamaica, Queens, and spent his childhood in Woodhaven, where he attended St. Thomas Apostle Grammar School. He was the only child of his parents, Francis Sr. and Marie. Frank and his parents spent their summers at a bungalow in Rocky Point, Long Island. His time in Rocky Point made an indelible impression on Frank. That affinity for the North Shore of Long Island was a consistent thread through his life and he often spoke fondly of his time in Rocky Point, particularly later in his life.

Frank was a triple alumnus of St. John’s, attending St. John’s Preparatory, St. John’s University and St. John’s University School of Law. While a student at St. John’s Prep in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, he was a member of the debate club and participated in competitions against other high schools. This was how he met the love of his life, Sally McGovern, who was a student at Mary Louis Academy. He graduated from St. John’s University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history, a subject he remained passionate about throughout his life. At St. John’s Law School, he excelled, made the Law Review and was appointed an editor. After graduation, he and Sally were married at St. Andrew’s Avellino in Flushing, Queens, where they would reside for the next 43 years.

After a brief stint in private practice, Frank took a job in the law department at the New York State Supreme Court, Queens County, a position that defined him professionally. Frank became the head of the law department, achieving the title of chief court attorney. During his four decades of public service, Frank’s dedication, intelligence, legal acumen and deep institutional knowledge of the courts were well regarded in the Queens County legal community and throughout the courts in New York City.

Frank retired in 2002 and was immediately appointed to the Attorney Grievance Committee of the Appellate Division Second Department, where he served for 10 years.

In 2007, Frank and Sally, lifelong residents of Queens County, left their Flushing home and moved to Southold, fulfilling their longtime aspirations. Frank described the move to the North Fork as a “great adventure.” Frank and Sally spent the next 14 years relishing Southold and all the offerings of the North Fork of Long Island.

Frank is survived by Sally, his wife of 58 years; as well as his three children, Elizabeth, Francis and Paul, of whose achievements he was immensely proud. Elizabeth is a psychiatric nurse practitioner with the Veterans Administration. Francis is a judge of the New York State Court of Claims who is married to Jodi Johnson-Kahn, also a graduate of St. John’s University School of Law. Paul is the director of asset management for a large real estate management company.

The family has chosen to remember Frank’s life privately at this time. DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.