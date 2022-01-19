Town working to allow some Salvation Army donation bins to stay, Hundreds mourn Greenport teacher

The donation bins have been moved to the back of the property, but that hasn’t satisfied the town’s request. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 19.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead ZBA, Salvation Army work toward compromise to allow some donation bins to remain at East Main Street store

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hundreds mourn teacher with candlelight vigil at Greenport High School

Chief: Zoom attack is not classified as a computer or hate crime

Boys Basketball: Settlers are on the rebound

NORTHFORKER

Black Sheep Bagels celebrates opening in Jamesport

These #northforker photos will give you the best kind of winter vibes

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny and breezy skies today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 33. There’s a chance of snow overnight with little to no accumulation.