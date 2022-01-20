Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 20, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, December 5-11, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Tomaszewski, B, to Mattia, Nicholas, 293 Baywood Dr (600-40-6-7), (R), $490,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Rienzo Jr, J & J, to Kilfoyle, Shaun, 1653 Middle Rd (600-100-3-9.1), (R), $860,000

• Rienzo Jr, J & J, to Kilfoyle, Shaun, Middle Rd (600-100-3-9.2), (V), $135,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Doroski, A, to Martilotta, Evan, 2700 Depot Ln (1000-102-2-2.5), (R), $475,000

• Carnivale, M, to Schade, Christen, 4730 Stillwater Ave (1000-137-2-19.7), (R), $637,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Spahr, D, by Administrator to Licari, Joseph, 125 North Ln (1000-31-7-12), (R), $638,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• T.B.P. Holdings Inc to Pazera Capital VI LLC, 16 Enterprise Zone Dr (900-141-1-9.12), (V), $500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Radich, K & B, to Betancourt, Paul, 1050 Champlin Pl (1000-34-5-2.1), (R), $600,000

• Spurge,T, & Sommer, S, to Sack, Brian, 216 North St (1001-2-6-8), (V), $389,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Ballard, G, & Uveges, B, to Godkin, L, Trust, 20 Wilburs Path (600-2.1-2-20) (R), $750,000

• Ryan, T, Trust to Sossi, Elizabeth, 31 Big Pond Ln, Unit 31 (600-2.1-2-31), (R), $760,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Ingardi, J, Trust to Brewi, Kenneth, 1095 Laurelwood Dr (1000-127-7-1), (V), $515,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Errico, T, to Ross, David, 640 Lloyds Ln (1000-99-3-4.1), (R), $2,650,000

• Hughes, M, to Strong’s #9605 Main Road, 9487 Route 25 (1000-122-6-15), (R), $450,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Auerbach, J, & Bowe, W, to Chilton, Alexander, 450 Harbor Rd (1000-27-4-7), (R), $1,960,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Pegasus Capital, LLC to Harlin, Ashley, 30 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.14), (R), $440,000

• Eldridge, R, to Grube, Robert, 757 Mill Rd (600-81-1-10), (R), $450,000

• Schick, Lara & Peragine, to Campise Jr, Joseph, 49 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-49), (R), $525,000

• Lepanto, J, by Administrator to Sosna, Donna, 121 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-121), (R), $475,000

• 183 Hubbard Avenue to Gisone, Louis, 183 Hubbard Ave (600-111-4-28.1), (R), $350,000

• Community LD, LLC to Pulaski Holdings Realty, 1359 Pulaski St (600-121-1-5), (V), $675,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Hindin, E & P, to Wagner, Jane, 148D North Ferry Rd (700-7-4-57.2), (R), $1,380,000

• Caccese, A, to Rogers, Paul, 5 Tuthill Dr (700-11-1-2), (V), $920,000

• Montella Jr, A, & Callan, to Midway DP LLC, 24 S Midway Rd (700-19-1-5), (R), $2,608,125

• Flanigan, K, & Wong, E, to Rohrer, Jennifer, 56 Lake Dr (700-19-1-113), (R), $1,395,000

• Franklin, L, by Executors to Binder, Darrin, 15 Baldwin Rd (700-19-2-13), (R), $1,150,000

• Mattson, C, to Flanigan, Kevin, 70 S Ferry Rd (700-19-2-69), (R), $720,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• 62 375 Main Road LLC to M&M Southold LLC, 62375 Route 25 & lots 4-5&7 (1000-56-4-6), (C), $1,400,000

• Mitrofanis, C, to Narrow River Properties, 1225 Leeton Dr (1000-59-1-14), (R), $1,200,000

• Moore, W & P, to Tardif, Brian, 370 Terry Ln (1000-65-1-6), (R), $108,000

• Lutkowski, A & D, to Castelforte LLC, 380 Private Rd #27 (1000-78-7-32.2), (R), $880,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Singlemann, S, to Schultz, Randy, 21 2 1/2 St (600-33-4-33.1), (R), $429,000

• Lehman, K & L, to Steele III, Rodney, 3 Breezy Point Rd (600-33-6-34.1), (R), $580,000

• Malone, M, to Lauterman, Daniel, 40 Oakwood Dr (600-52-1-3), (R), $375,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)