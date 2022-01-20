Daily Update: After surge, COVID-19 cases on the decline, Snow in the forecast for Thursday

A scene in Wading River from the first storm of 2021. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Following winter surge, COVID-19 cases across region on decline

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 20, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport man, a former Southold school employee, is charged with sex abuse

Mattituck School District outlines five-year plan for facilities improvements

WEATHER

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Suffolk County in effect from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Slippery road conditions may impact the morning commute and accumulation of between one and three inches of snow is expected.

The snow will taper off Thursday afternoon and the low tonight will be around 13 degrees.