Cops: Riverhad man charged with assault following altercation

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Riverhead man faces a felony assault charge after getting into a physical altercation with another man at a West Main Street residence Thursday night, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police received a report of a dispute at 9:18 p.m. and officers found one 39-year-old Riverhead man had suffered a laceration to his arm. He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Detectives were notified and responded to the scene for further investigation, police said. That led to the arrest of Jason Melenciano, 40, for second-degree assault. He was held for arraignment Friday.

The victim was treated for his injury and released.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.