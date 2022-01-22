Blotters: Riverhead man arrested after threatening people with airsoft rifle

• A Riverhead man was arrested in Hampton Bays on Sunday after he threatened two people with an airsoft rifle.

Pablo Aguliar, 32, pulled out the rifle after getting involved in a verbal altercation in a parking lot. He pointed it at two people who, according to a police report, feared for their lives. He then used the rifle to damage the hood of one of their vehicles, causing more than $1,500 in damage. Police were called and he fled the scene. He confronted reporting officers and displayed the airsoft rifle, at which point an officer drew his weapon and announced himself as police.

Mr. Aguliar surrendered and was detained by police. According to an incident report, he was unsteady, had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and smelled strongly of alcohol. He performed poorly on a breath test and sobriety tests conducted at police headquarters. His vehicle has been impounded.

Mr. Aguliar has been charged with a DWI, second degree menacing, second degree criminal mischief and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon with an intent to use.

• Frank Fisher, 42, of Westhampton Beach was arrested for assaulting someone in Riverside on Friday, according to an incident report.

A caller told police he had tried to speak with Mr. Fisher after some of his employees took a propane tank from the caller’s property earlier that day. A Riverhead police officer responding to the scene asked the caller to wait in a stairwell while he tried to speak with Mr. Fisher about the tank.

According to a police report, Mr. Fisher then entered the stairwell from the ground level and punched the caller in the face. While he was on the ground, Mr. Fisher proceeded to kick him in the face and shoulders before leaving. The Riverhead officer had already left, so the victim called police again. He said he would like to press charges.

Mr. Fisher has been charged with third-degree assault.

• A Flanders man was arrested on Sunday for driving while intoxicated.

A police report states that Edwin Astudillovazquez, 33, was involved in a reported motor vehicle accident and admitted to the reporting officer that he had consumed three beers. The report notes that Mr. Astudillovazquez, who was arrested in Flanders, had slurred speech. Because of injuries to his head and face, standardized field sobriety tests could not be conducted.

Mr. Astudillovazquez was arrested and taken to a hospital for his injuries. He was released on an appearance ticket and has been charged with speeding, driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.

• Guillermo Mendezsanchez, 30, of Calverton was arrested on Saturday for driving with a suspended license, after being stopped for speeding.

His license was suspended in July for failing to pay a driver responsibility assessment. He was released on a uniform traffic ticket and has been charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle without an inspection certificate and speeding.

• Riverhead Town police arrested a woman at the Swiss Motel on West Main Street for drug offenses last Wednesday.

Brittany Ineson, 36, address unavailable, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a report.

Additional information was not available.

• Dennis Hays, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI last Wednesday on Middle Road in Riverhead, according to police.

• Holly Coady, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Saturday morning on Middle Country Road in Calverton.

• A while 2011 Toyota Camry was reported stolen from a home on Northern Parkway in Riverhead Monday morning, according to police.

• A Wading River man told police Saturday night that someone had hacked into his DoorDash account and made purchases in numerous states, according to police.

• About $400 worth of merchandise was reported stolen from Bed, Bath and Beyond on Route 58 Monday afternoon, according to police.

• A woman stole about $200 worth of merchandise from the Petco store on Route 58 in Riverhead last Tuesday afternoon.

• Four women stole an unknown amount of clothing from the Polo Ralph Lauren Children’s store at Tanger Outlets Monday night.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.