Police seek public’s help to locate missing 13-year-old

Maria Mete

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Maria Mete left the campus on her own Thursday night at 11:45 p.m. with another Little Flower resident, Daisy Prudencio. Police located Daisy in the Huntington Station area Friday.

Maria is still missing and has been seen in the Farmingdale area and may also be in the Glen Cove area as well, police said. No foul play is suspected.

Maria is white, about 5-foot-1, 140 pounds with a light complexion and black medium length hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans and black and red sneakers.

Anyone with information can contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500.