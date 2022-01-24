Anthony Brown Jr. of Riverhead, son of Estelle Edith Taylor and Anthony Brown, was born on April 19, 1934, and departed this life on Jan. 19, 2022, at Long Island Community Hospital.

At an early age, he accepted Christ and was baptized at the Little Zion Baptist Church. He later joined First Baptist Church of Riverhead upon moving to New York. On Aug. 13, 1955, Anthony married the love of his life, Selestine Hughes of Powhatan, Va. He was the proud father of four children: Willie Smothers, Cheryl Nash, Michael Brown and Dawn Perry.

He attended and received his formal education in the Powhatan Public School system. Anthony worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory and retired as a rigger in 1996 after more than 40 years of dedicated service. Anthony was a well-respected, active member of the Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, where he served as past master of Tyre Lodge No. 91 and past high priest of Royal East, No. 36.

He touched so many lives and was so beloved and respected by family, friends and the community.

Anthony was predeceased by both parents, one brother and two sisters. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 66 years, Selestine Brown; beloved children, Willie Smothers (Wolsun) of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Cheryl Nash (Russell) of Riverhead, N.Y., Michael Brown of Plainview, N.J., and Dawn Perry (Gabriel) of Midlothian, Va.; five grandchildren, Kashina Brown, Nicole Campbell, Edwards C. Smothers, Taylor Smothers, Chris Perry and Alex Perry; five great-grandchildren, Amaya Hopkins, Elijah Hopkins, Jeremiah Griffin, Jaxon Griffin, Jaelyn Griffin and Aidyn Perry; one sister in-law, Irene Hicks of Riverhead; dearly devoted friends Michael Stephens and Reggie Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

