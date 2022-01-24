Riverhead resident Herbert John Feldmann died Jan. 20, 2022, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 84.

He was born Jan. 7, 1938, in Amityville, to John and Lisalotta (Welker) Feldmann.

Mr. Feldmann attained his bachelor’s degree and served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1967. He worked as a bank examiner.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Meyer); his stepchildren, Janet Longo, Jean (Alan) Singer, Carol (Eddie) Hagenbruch and Brian Hughes; his brother, John; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to America’s VetDogs, 371 Middle Country Road, Smithtown, NY 11787.

This is a paid notice.