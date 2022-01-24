James DelGiorno of Mattituck, aged 90, passed away on Jan. 22, 2022.

He was the much-loved husband of Patricia, dear brother of Donald, and loving uncle of his many nieces and nephews.

Jim was a proud member of the Marine Corps and a Korean War veteran. His family and friends remember his quick wit and readiness to always lend a hand.

A passionate fisherman, Jim spent almost every day surfcasting off North Fork beaches. His fishing pals called him T-Shirt Jimmy, owing to his signature beach outfit of a white T-shirt and khaki pants. The name took hold and it became his moniker up and down the North Fork. So T-Shirt Jimmy, may you cast out where the birds are always working and the tide is always right.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Jan. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nature Conservancy at nature.org.

