Willie Lee Langhorne

Willie Lee Langhorne of Medford, formerly of Riverhead, died Jan. 20, 2022, at Good Shepherd Hospice. He was 87.

He was born Dec. 29, 1934, in Cumberland, Va., to Jesse and Rosa (Trent) Langhorne.

He worked for Peconic Paddler, B&D’s on Main Street and Eastport Duck Plant.

Family said he was a sharp dresser who enjoyed “dancing at all different Riverhead places.”

Mr. Langhorne is survived by his daughter, Willie Mae; his sisters, Patty Langhorne, Betty Langhorne and Dorothy Mae Booker; his brother, Charles Langhorne; and three grandchildren.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.