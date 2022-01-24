Riverhead resident Debora A. Powell died Jan. 22, 2022, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 63.

She was born Jan. 29, 1958, to David and Emma (Walker) Latimore in Brooklyn.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1976 and later from Suffolk County Community College.

A former special education paraprofessional at Riverhead Middle School for 15 years, she was also a member of Galilee Church of God in Christ.

Family said she enjoyed cooking, spending time with family, playing bingo and helping at local churches.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her daughter, Tyesha Powell of Riverhead; her siblings, Cheryl Latimore of Georgia and David Latimore Jr. of South Carolina; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.