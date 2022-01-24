Jack Birkmier

Jack Birkmier of Southold, formerly of North Babylon, died at his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at the age of 86.

Jack was born on Feb. 4, 1935, in Bay Shore, N.Y., to Marie Anna (O’Neil) and Harry J. Birkmier. He was one of three children and graduated from Seton Hall High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served four years’ active duty during the Korean War and attained the rank of sergeant.

On May 4, 1957, in Hicksville, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Gayle M. (née Reid) Birkmier and together they had five children. Jack worked as a Long Island Rail Road engineer for 27 years. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and a member of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by his siblings, Harry Birkmier and Maureen Ackerman, and grandchild Evan J. Berry, Jack is survived by his wife, Gayle; children Mary Peters (John) of Southold, Susan Kaytis (Jeff) of Southold, John H. Birkmier Jr. (Cheryl) of Louisiana, Dale Berry (Eric) of Riverhead and William Birkmier (Ellen) of Cutchogue; grandchildren John-Michael Peters, Jason Peters, Lauren Berry, Colin Berry, Justin Berry, Kaitlyn Berry, Lindsey Fenimore (Chris), David Birkmier (Lexie), Stephanie Marion, Adam Birkmier, William Birkmier Jr. (Alexus), Courtney Birkmier and Craig Birkmier (Mychala); and great-grandchildren Griffin Peters, Logan Birkmier, Rowan Cardinale and Xander Birkmier.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father Peter Narkiewicz officiating. Interment, with U.S. Marine Corps honors, will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Jack’s memory may be made to the Lung Association.

This is a paid notice.