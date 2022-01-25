Patricia Ann (Kowalski) Perkins

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Jan. 20, 2022.

Patricia, known as Pat, was the embodiment of kindness. She was a soul whose strength and generosity were immeasurable. She was blessed with five children, Bobby, Brian, Mark, Eric and Kim Marie; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Pat was the daughter of John and Martha Kowalski of Jamesport, N.Y. One of her first employments was at Southampton Hospital. She later moved with her children to Palm Bay, Fla., where she worked for Harris Corporation.

Throughout her remarkable life, Pat was a blessing to countless people and we are proud to be among those whose lives she has touched. Her compassion will be remembered by all who knew her. She will be an inspiration for generations to come.

A funeral will be held in Palm Bay and a graveside ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

