Daily Update: Eight charged in drug trafficking scheme at Riverside jail, Appeals court judge sides with state on mask mandate in schools

The Suffolk County Jail in Riverside. (Credit: Paul Squire, file photo)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Boys Basketball: Riverhead turns its season around

Update: Appeals court judge sides with state on mask mandate in schools

Investigation in drug trafficking at Riverside jail results in multiple arrests

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Planning Board begins review of Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant

NORTHFORKER

Beacheeky opens new location in Einstein Square

Back to the Bays initiative continues to make a difference in local waters

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high near 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight and the low will be around 11.