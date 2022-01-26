Daily Update: Eight charged in drug trafficking scheme at Riverside jail, Appeals court judge sides with state on mask mandate in schools
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Boys Basketball: Riverhead turns its season around
Update: Appeals court judge sides with state on mask mandate in schools
Investigation in drug trafficking at Riverside jail results in multiple arrests
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Planning Board begins review of Enclaves Hotel and Restaurant
NORTHFORKER
Beacheeky opens new location in Einstein Square
Back to the Bays initiative continues to make a difference in local waters
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high near 26 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight and the low will be around 11.